Sonya Hussyn responds to Indian artists who copied Ki Jana

Sonya Hussyn’s graceful response to Indian artists, who ripped off a music video starring herself, may not be what many people would have expected.



Ki Jana, directed by Nabeel Qureshi and released last year, featured Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider. The music video was copied frame by frame by Indian artist Brham for Punjabi song Mood Happy, which was released on September 4.







Nabeel may have laughed it off in his Instagram stories, but Sonya took the opportunity to highlight an important message through both music videos.



“It has been a privilege to be a part of yet another meaningful project which shared the message of how petrifying honour killings are,” she wrote, sharing a screenshot from Mood Happy.

Both songs follow the tragic story of a man and a woman who fall in love against the wishes of their families and end up being killed.



Sonya believes if artists send out positive messages through purposeful content, they might be able to change the mindset of “all those in South Asia who still hold archaic beliefs”.



She took Mood Happy as a “recreation” of Ki Jana and said: “Sending my love across the border for the artists who recreated it.”



According to a report published in The Guardian, over 1,500 honour killings took place in Pakistan between 2016 and 2018. Figures from the Human Rights Commission show that 1,276 murders happened over a two-year period starting from February 2014. Only 400 of these were registered by the police.



India, on the other hand, reported 300 killings in the name of “honour” from 2016 to 2018.

