HOME > Entertainment

Sneak peek at Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan in Sinf-e-ahaan

It's an upcoming ISPR series

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

In June this year, Humayun Saeed announced work on the new project called Sinf-e-Aahan written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Nadeem Baig. The series features Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan. Umera Ahmed shared the first look of Sajal Ali and Kubra Khan from the show on Instagram.

“From Sinf-e-Naazuk to Sinf-e-Aahan. Presenting the women of steel!” wrote Umera.

Sajal and Kubra are wearing Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadet uniforms.

Usman Mukhtar, Sheheryar Munawar and Ali Rehman are also said to be in the show.

Sinf-e-Aahan is set to premiere on ARY Digital. Humayun Saeed has co-produced the series with wife Samina Humayun in association with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). This ISPR project is touted as a mega project with huge budget spent on its ensemble cast and shoot reportedly done in seven cities across Pakistan.

Not much is out yet out on the story. However, it appears to be an “all-women-version” of Ehd-e-Wafa.

Ehd-e-Wafa was also an ISPR series that came out in September 2019 and ran until March 2020. It revolved around four friends who start out in cadet college. It starred Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Wahaj Ali and Ahmed Ali Akbar.

