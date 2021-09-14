Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Sindh government issues Rs40m for Omer Sharif

The money will pay for treatment

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

The Sindh government has released Rs40 million for actor Omer Sharif’s treatment.

It has also arranged an air ambulance for him.

Earlier in a video message, Omer had requested the government for help. He said his doctors had advised him to go to the US for better treatment.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited Omer Sharif at Aga Khan University Hospital a few days ago and pledged assistance. He assured he government would make the best possible arrangements for him.

Omer Sharif has been unwell for a few days. Last year he underwent cardiac surgery but his health has been deteriorating.

His condition was critical a few days ago. His wife Zareen Omer posted on Twitter, “24 hours are critical for Umer. Please pray as much as you can!”

