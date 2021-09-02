Shilpa Shetty reportedly planning separation from Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is planning to separate from her husband Raj kundra who was arrested in a pornography case in July, Bollywood Hungama has reported.

“Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry,” said Shilpa’s close friend. “On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra’s alleged link with adult content came as much as shock to Shilpa as the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources.”

Shilpa became a subject of intense scrutiny after Raj, who is a businessman, was arrested on charges of creating and distributing pornographic content in July. He and several others have been accused of forcing women to work in explicit videos. Raj has repeatedly denied the charges.

According to the friend, Shilpa will not “touch a penny” from Raj’s wealth. She earns a substantial amount of money as a judge on reality TV shows and has made it known in the industry that she is open to films.

Shilpa’s Hungama 2 premiered on July 23 and she has Nikamma lined up for release.

The friend claims it will not be a problem for Shilpa to maintain her lifestyle even if her husband is “inside for a long time”. She has reportedly been promised roles by filmmakers Anurag Basu and Priyadarshan as well.

Raj used to send adult films to foreign companies through a file-sharing service. They were then uploaded on apps to evade Indian law, according to police.

Shilpa and Raj have been married for 12 years. They have a son named Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Indian law prohibits the transmission or publication of pornographic content under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Those proven guilty may face up to three years in prison and a fine of INR500,000 to INR1 million.

