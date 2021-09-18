Shehbaz Badeshah gets Sidharth Shukla’s face tattooed on his arm

Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz has found another way to keep actor Sidharth Shukla’s memories alive. He inked Sidharth’s face on his arm.

“You will always be alive in our memories,” Shehbaz wrote in an Instagram post showing his tatto. “You will always stay alive with me.”

Indian actor Sidharth Shukla died in Mumbai on September 2. Since then, Shehbaz has been sharing heartbreaking posts in his memory. Sidharth’s sudden demise came as a shock to his friends and family members.

Sidharth was the winner of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 7. In 2014, he appeared in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on Bigg Boss 13, where the friendship between them was widely loved by fans. The trio has developed a close bond when Shehnaz’s brother appeared on the reality show as wild card contestant.

They were last seen together on the sets of ongoing reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. They also starred in a few music videos.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.