Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’

A politician’s praise for a rival minus politics

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Phot: SAMAA Digital

Celebrity banter is no longer rare but who thought social media would bring together leaders from two rival political parties?

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sharmila Faruqi has something to say for PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. But before you think it has something to do with politics, you’re wrong.

Sharmila shared a photo of Maryam and wondered how she would have put together her white, floral-sketched ensemble.

“Can’t decide which came first,” Sharmila tweeted. “The shoe, or the dress? But pretty impressive.”

She completed her post with the hashtag #swag. 

Maryam’s outfit in the photo is by Sania Maskatiya.

Maryam Nawaz’s sartorial choices often make it to social media. She pairs her simple yet elegant kurtis with matching trousers, designer heels and scarves. She often provides a master class in colour blocking.

