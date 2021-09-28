Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’

Celebrity banter is no longer rare but who thought social media would bring together leaders from two rival political parties?

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sharmila Faruqi has something to say for PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. But before you think it has something to do with politics, you’re wrong.

Sharmila shared a photo of Maryam and wondered how she would have put together her white, floral-sketched ensemble.

“Can’t decide which came first,” Sharmila tweeted. “The shoe, or the dress? But pretty impressive.”

Can’t decide which came first ? The shoe 👠 or the dress 👗 but pretty impressive #swag pic.twitter.com/I2QT3uWEqS — Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) September 27, 2021

She completed her post with the hashtag #swag.

Maryam’s outfit in the photo is by Sania Maskatiya.

Maryam Nawaz’s sartorial choices often make it to social media. She pairs her simple yet elegant kurtis with matching trousers, designer heels and scarves. She often provides a master class in colour blocking.

