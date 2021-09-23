Sara Ali Khan: Kashmir is ‘jannat’ on earth

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has posted pictures on Instagram from her trip to Kashmir.

“If there is a paradise on earth, It is this. It is this,” reads the caption.

The actor visited a mosque, church and a temple in Kashmir. “All paths lead to the same destination,” she wrote.

She “enjoyed the sun, the sea and the sand” in Maldives. Now, during her Kashmir vacation, she is seeking some tranquility. The actor visited different places of worship and shared the photos and videos on Instagram with her fans and followers.

The Kedarnath star has been vocal about her belief in religious inclusivity. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

