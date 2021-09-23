Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan: Kashmir is ‘jannat’ on earth

The actor visited different places of worship

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

The Kedarnath star posted a picture taken in Masjid Sahrif, during her trip to Kashmir. (Photo: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has posted pictures on Instagram from her trip to Kashmir.

“If there is a paradise on earth, It is this. It is this,” reads the caption.

The actor visited a mosque, church and a temple in Kashmir. “All paths lead to the same destination,” she wrote.

She “enjoyed the sun, the sea and the sand” in Maldives. Now, during her Kashmir vacation, she is seeking some tranquility. The actor visited different places of worship and shared the photos and videos on Instagram with her fans and followers.

The Kedarnath star has been vocal about her belief in religious inclusivity. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sara ali khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arriving soon: How Sarah, Falak decorated their baby room
Arriving soon: How Sarah, Falak decorated their baby room
Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan’s first birthday after wedding
Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan’s first birthday after wedding
Larsha Pekhawar: Ali Zafar’s Pashto song is out
Larsha Pekhawar: Ali Zafar’s Pashto song is out
Yasir Hussain: Nausheen Shah begged for my wedding invitation
Yasir Hussain: Nausheen Shah begged for my wedding invitation
Sara Ali Khan: Kashmir is ‘jannat’ on earth
Sara Ali Khan: Kashmir is ‘jannat’ on earth
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.