Salman Ahmed’s new documentary an ode to Imran Khan

Salman Ahmad, a musician, physician and social activist, has made a four-part documentary titled Spiritual Democracy on Imran Khan.

It covers events from Imran Khan’s life spanning 50 years.

The first part Journey of Self-discovery recounts what led Imran to venture into politics.

Then comes Nuclear Neighbours, which captures turbulent Pakistan-India relations.

Age of Crisis and Calamity takes an introspective look at the COVID situation and Imran’s coping with it both as both prime minister and personal victim of the COVID in particular.

“The journey of Spiritual Democracy begins with COVID. In April 2020, I was diagnosed with COVID-19. After quarantining myself at home in New York, I was among the lucky few to survive the first wave of this monster virus that has now killed millions around the planet. I had many questions about life and my purpose [in life], and I wanted answers,” Salman said in an interview.

The fourth part Pakistan: The search for Identity explores what Imran thinks of Pakistan’s future.

The documentary-series will feature interviews from leaders such as former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and others.

It is unclear if it will have a theatrical release or an OTT debut.

Speaking to HUM News, Salman said that he is in contact with distributors in the West because he wants a global release for the English documentary. It will be dubbed in seven to 10 languages.

Spiritual Democracy, in Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy, is an idea of universal humanity. According to Iqbal, the hope for mankind lies in establishing spiritual democracy which, unlike western notions of it, does not divide humanity on the basis of race, language, and geographical boundaries but rather establishes spirituality as a common thread between all humans.

