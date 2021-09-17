Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Salman Ahmed’s new documentary an ode to Imran Khan

It will be released on Imran’s birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Salman Ahmad, a musician, physician and social activist, has made a four-part documentary titled Spiritual Democracy on Imran Khan.

It covers events from Imran Khan’s life spanning 50 years. 

The first part Journey of Self-discovery recounts what led Imran to venture into politics.

Then comes Nuclear Neighbours, which captures turbulent Pakistan-India relations.

Age of Crisis and Calamity takes an introspective look at the COVID situation and Imran’s coping with it both as both prime minister and personal victim of the COVID in particular. 

“The journey of Spiritual Democracy begins with COVID. In April 2020, I was diagnosed with COVID-19. After quarantining myself at home in New York, I was among the lucky few to survive the first wave of this monster virus that has now killed millions around the planet. I had many questions about life and my purpose [in life], and I wanted answers,” Salman said in an interview.

The fourth part Pakistan: The search for Identity explores what Imran thinks of Pakistan’s future. 

The documentary-series will feature interviews from leaders such as former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and others. 

It is unclear if it will have a theatrical release or an OTT debut. 

Speaking to HUM News, Salman said that he is in contact with distributors in the West because he wants a global release for the English documentary. It will be dubbed in seven to 10 languages. 

Spiritual Democracy, in Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy, is an idea of universal humanity. According to Iqbal, the hope for mankind lies in establishing spiritual democracy which, unlike western notions of it, does not divide humanity on the basis of race, language, and geographical boundaries but rather establishes spirituality as a common thread between all humans.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
documentary Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
prime minister imran khan, imran khan documentary
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif granted US visa, confirms wife
Omer Sharif granted US visa, confirms wife
Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe
Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe
Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London
Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London
Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama
Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama
Bollywood filmmaker calls Mahira Khan ‘supremely talented’
Bollywood filmmaker calls Mahira Khan ‘supremely talented’
Malala proud of her ‘friend’ Angelina Jolie
Malala proud of her ‘friend’ Angelina Jolie
Ahsan Khan appointed goodwill ambassador for child rights
Ahsan Khan appointed goodwill ambassador for child rights
Salman Ahmed’s new documentary an ode to Imran Khan
Salman Ahmed’s new documentary an ode to Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.