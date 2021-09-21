Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Safoora or Sephora: Ali Gul Pir recreates Deedar’s interview

The skit took social media by storm

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Rapper, comedian Ali Gul Pir has recreated stage actor’s Deedar interview with Sohail Warraich.

“Slaves to the brands; Pakistan’s rich flaunting their four bags,” he wrote for the video.

In an interview with Sohail Warraich, the stage actor was showing her perfumes and bags collection. “There is a ‘street’ in Paris, Shanelize (Champs-Élysées). It has a shop, Sephora, ‘the only outlet in the world’, I always buy my perfumes from there,” she said.

“My perfumes are from Paris and handbags from Dubai,” she told journalist Sohail Warraich. “If I want to buy diamonds, it can be either from Dubai or Lahore.” She briefs the host about her bags and their brands.

Soon after he posted the skit, it took social media by storm. Celebrities and followers find the video hilarious.

Actor Ali Kazmi commented on the video with laughing emojis. “Best!!,” singer Jimmy Khan said.

The 35-year-old rapper rose to fame with his song Wadeeray Ka Beta. He has been recreating the viral videos on social media with his skits.

