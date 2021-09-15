Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Reema’s husband to perform Omer Sharif’s ‘high risk’ surgery

Omer will be treated in Washington

Posted: Sep 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Reema Khan

Cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, husband of actor Reema Khan, has confirmed that Omer Sharif will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital by a team of eight specialists, including himself.

“Omer was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital with congestive heart failure,” Dr Tariq said while speaking to SAMAA TV. The comedian was diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation (a condition in which blood leaks backward instead of flowing out to the rest of the body).  

According to AKU doctors, Omer’s blood pressure is normal and his kidneys have been stabilised by dialysis. It is hoped that he will be able to travel to the US, Dr Tariq said. 

A team of four physicians, two cardiologists (including Tariq), a cardiac surgeon, and an echocardiographer will operate on Omer.

“It’s a new and technically tough procedure which requires a complete team and special equipment that’s why he needs to be here,”  Dr Tariq said. “A bed has been arranged at the George Washington University Hospital for Omer.”

The specialists have reviewed all medical reports and the surgery will be performed a day or two after Omer is stabilised in the US, Dr Tariq added.

Reema Khan called Omer one of the greatest comedians and said that he was always working hard to make others smile and laugh.

“Today it disturbs me to know that he is in pain and distress because of his grave illness,” she wrote, sharing a throwback photo with the comedian. “Dr Syed Tariq Shahab who has agreed to perform the high risk procedure and is helping the family in his transfer arrangements to America.”

Reema has requested her husband to do all he can for Omer Sharif.

On September 14, the Sindh government announced Rs40 million for the comedian’s treatment and arranged an air ambulance for him. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

Omer Sharif Reema Khan
 
