Reema Khan commends husband for helping Afghan refugees

Actor Reema Khan has posted a picture of her husband Dr Syed Tariq Shahab and praised him for helping Afghan refugees. She shared a photo of him in the cockpit and wrote an appreciation note on Instagram.

“My husband- Dr Syed Tariq Shahab, is on his way to Doha, Qatar with Team-USA, to help and take care of the Afghan refugees,” she wrote. “I am very proud of him for his dedication, hard work and sacrifice. And I pray to Allah that he has a very safe and successful trip, Ameen.”

The former actor’s husband has been sent by the US government to help the Afghan refugees from Afghanistan to Qatar.

She got married to Dr Shahab in 2011 and left showbiz. The couple is currently living in the US. Her husband is a cardiologist.