Raveena Tandon slams bakery workers for unhygienic practices

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has demanded strict action for the bakery and factory workers involved in unhygienic practices.

“Hope they get caught and are behind bars forever,” she said on Instagram stories.

In a viral video, bakery workers packed rusks after licking them. The bakery staff shove rows of rusks kept on trays on the floor with their feet.

The video was shared by Shivkumar Parthasarathy on Instagram on September 17. “The video should be shared widely to help in tracking individuals down,” he wrote.

So far, it is unclear as to when and where the video was shot.

