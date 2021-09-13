Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s grand reception

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding was one Pakistan’s highly anticipated celebrity affairs photos and videos from which have streamed social media.

Be it big names from entertainment who attended the grand festivities or their gorgeous outfits, Minal and Ahsan’s wholesome wedding has given their fans and followers more than they were anticipating.

The couple tied the knot in an impressive ceremony on Friday. Minal wore a ravishing red bridal ensemble by Anus Abrar and Ikram’s black prince suit was designed by Ismail Farid.

For their valima on Sunday, Minal stunned in an ivory tail gown by Erum Khan and paired it with minimal jewellery. Ahsan chose a classic two-piece suit by Ismail Farid.

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

The couple’s photos showing affection towards each other have been liked well by their followers.

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

Photo: Instagram/Maliha Rehman

Their dholki was held on September 7 and was attended by Amna Ilyas, Saboor Ali, Kinza Hashmi and Areeba Habib.

Minal has updated her Instagram profile by changing her name to “Minal Ahsan”.

