HOME > Entertainment

Paris Hilton, Akcent support Ayesha Omar’s ‘privacy breach’ post

My world was crumbling, the actor recalled

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Ayesha Omar has shared how she coped with stress and trauma after her privacy was compromised last year.

“Found these [photos] in my phone today,” Ayesha wrote. “I remember this hour clearly, watching the sun from my hotel room balcony in Dubai.”

Ayesha had several promotional events lined up but she called it one of her “most traumatic times”. 

“My privacy had been breached big time the day before and I felt my world was crumbling,” Ayesha recalled. “I was trying to distract myself by diving into interviews, meetings, photoshoots, and fittings.”

The photos that Ayesha has uploaded were taken by her friend, who Ayesha said was going through a “terrible” time too.

“But we made it through, and came out stronger and softer.”

Ayesha believes Instagram is never a reflection of reality as anyone who saw her photos would have never known what she had been going through at the time they were taken. 

“You can never tell what’s actually going on in someone’s head or life by what you see in a photo.”

Ayesha received support from her followers and international celebrities, including US media personality Paris Hilton and Romanian band Akcent. 

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

It is unclear, however, if the incident Ayesha was referring to was publicised or she just kept it to herself.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

