Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Pakistan committee invites submissions

Deadline is Sep 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistani filmmakers have been invited by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee to submit their films for Oscar consideration.

Films will be submitted in the International Feature Film category. The deadline is September 20, 2021.

This year marks the ninth consecutive submission since Zinda Bhaag in 2013. It was followed by Dukhtar (2014), Moor (2015), Mah-e-Mir (2016), Saawan (2017), Lal Kabootar (2019), and Zindagi Tamasha in 2020.

The committee is chaired by double Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Screenwriter Bee Gul, musician Ali Azmat, actors Humayun Saeed, Jawed Sheikh, Samina Ahmed and Sania Saeed, cinematographer Mo Azmi, author Omer Shahid Hamid, critic Rafay Mehmood, actors are part of the committee as well.

One film will be submitted to the Academy. It has to be over 40 minutes long and produced outside America. Animated and documentary feature films are permitted as well.

The 94th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place in March, 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
oscars Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
oscars pakistan, oscars pakistan submissions
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Ayesha Sana
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Ayesha Sana
Fans pray for ailing Umer Shareef after photo goes viral
Fans pray for ailing Umer Shareef after photo goes viral
Don’t judge mothers: Iqra Aziz sings Baby Shark to Kabir
Don’t judge mothers: Iqra Aziz sings Baby Shark to Kabir
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu moved to ICU
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu moved to ICU
Alizeh doesn’t care if you think she fakes her accent
Alizeh doesn’t care if you think she fakes her accent
Shilpa Shetty reportedly planning separation from Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty reportedly planning separation from Raj Kundra
Oscars 2022: Pakistan committee invites submissions
Oscars 2022: Pakistan committee invites submissions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.