Omer Sharif’s US departure delayed after health worsens

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Omer Sharif’s health deteriorated hours before his flight to the United States for treatment.

Cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, who is actor Reema Khan’s husband, said that Omer will have to wait 48 hours before the experts can make a decision about travel.

The flight was postponed after Omer’s blood pressure dropped during dialysis, Dr Tariq added.

Omer was set to travel on a German air ambulance to Washington, where he will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital. The Civil Aviation Authority had allowed the aircraft to land in Pakistan on September 26, Sunday.

The Sindh government has released Rs40 million for Omer’s treatment.

The comedian was to travel without his family. Omer’s first wife and sons, Jawad and Fawad, were booked on a commercial flight by the Sindh Health Department.

Omer was diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation (a condition in which blood leaks backward instead of flowing out to the rest of the body) after being admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for congestive heart failure.

A team of eight specialists, including Dr Shahab, will treat Omer.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.