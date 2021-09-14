Omer Sharif’s family: Don’t share anything without confirmation

Omer Sharif’s family has expressed disappointment with people who are posting his photos and videos from the hospital online.

“It’s so sad to hear and see people sharing private pictures from the hospital,” reads the latest statement on Omer’s Facebook page. “I would like to state and request that, just for some likes and shares, don’t share anything without confirmation, please.”

A number of photos started circulating after a video of Omer requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide him travel assistance for medical treatment abroad was shared by journalist Waseem Badami. Following Omer’s appeal, PM’s aide on political communications Dr Shahbaz Gill assured that the government would help him.

In a recent development, Gill has tweeted that Umer’s visa details have been sent to the embassy concerned. Omer will be issued a visa soon, Gill added.

Update: عمر شریف صاحب کے خاندان کے تعاون سے وزیراعظم کے آفس نے عمر شریف صاحب کے ویزہ سے متعلق تمام کوائف متعلقہ سفارتخانے کو بجھوا دئیے ہیں۔ انشاللہ بہت جلد ان کو ویزہ ایشو ہو جائے گا۔ وزیراعظم آفس ان کے خاندان سے لگاتا رابطے میں ہے اور ہر ممکن تعاون کیا جا رہا ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 13, 2021

Omer’s family has announced that he is now doing well and is fit to travel in an air ambulance, according to his doctors. They extended their gratitude to Waseem Badami who took up Omer’s case and highlighted it on his show.

Last week, Omer became a victim of fake news when the reports of his death started doing the rounds. Faysal Quraishi was among the many celebrities who urged people to pray for Omer’s speedy recovery instead of spreading false news.

Omer SharIf is one of Pakistan’s most successful comedians whose work is cited as inspiration across the border, including by Kapil Sharma. Umer is known for his prolific stage career, production, hosting TV shows, and film direction.

