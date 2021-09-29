Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever

Flight to Washington may resume after 12 to 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Omer Sharif was admitted in a hospital in Germany on Wednesday after his health deteriorated on the Washington-bound flight.

Omer and his wife Zareen Ghazal are travelling in a German air ambulance which took off on Tuesday from Karachi. The aircraft had arrived on September 26 but had to wait after Omer’s health had deteriorated. 

According to cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, who is among eight specialists to treat Omer, the ailing comedian may stay at the hospital for 12 to 24 hours before he is fit to resume travel to Washington.

After reaching Washington, Omer will be put under observation for four to five days. 

The flight had to have a brief stay in Germany, anyway.

Omer will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital. According to Dr Tariq, it is a complicated and high-risk procedure that requires special equipment.

Omer was diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition in which blood flows backward instead of flowing out to the body. His family has repeatedly requested his well-wishers for prayers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
germany Omer Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
omer sharif, omer sharif treatment, omer sharif hospitalised germany
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif leaves for US
Omer Sharif leaves for US
Watch: Omer Sharif's US departure
Watch: Omer Sharif’s US departure
Chris Gayle turns ‘Punjabi Daddy’ in new single
Chris Gayle turns ‘Punjabi Daddy’ in new single
Jemima’s ‘tuk-tuk’ ride through Lahore in London
Jemima’s ‘tuk-tuk’ ride through Lahore in London
Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’
Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’
Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever
Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever
Genuine, kind, beautiful soul: Ameer Gilani rings in Mawra’s birthday
Genuine, kind, beautiful soul: Ameer Gilani rings in Mawra’s birthday
Afghan singer moves to Peshawar for work
Afghan singer moves to Peshawar for work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.