Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever

Flight to Washington may resume after 12 to 24 hours

Omer Sharif was admitted in a hospital in Germany on Wednesday after his health deteriorated on the Washington-bound flight.

Omer and his wife Zareen Ghazal are travelling in a German air ambulance which took off on Tuesday from Karachi. The aircraft had arrived on September 26 but had to wait after Omer’s health had deteriorated.

According to cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, who is among eight specialists to treat Omer, the ailing comedian may stay at the hospital for 12 to 24 hours before he is fit to resume travel to Washington.

After reaching Washington, Omer will be put under observation for four to five days.

The flight had to have a brief stay in Germany, anyway.

Omer will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital. According to Dr Tariq, it is a complicated and high-risk procedure that requires special equipment.

Omer was diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition in which blood flows backward instead of flowing out to the body. His family has repeatedly requested his well-wishers for prayers.

