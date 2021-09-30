Omer Sharif has mild pneumonia: Dr Tariq Shahab

Omer Sharif’s flight to Washington was delayed again after he was admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg with mild pneumonia.

Omer developed a fever on the German air ambulance which took off from Karachi on Tuesday. He was supposed to have a brief stopover in Germany anway, but was expected to reach Washington in 16 hours.

Dr Tariq, one of the eight specialists who will treat Omer at the George Washington University Hospital, said that Omer is doing much better now. His blood tests and head CT scan reports have arrived normal and he is being treated with antibiotics, he added.

Mr. Umer Sharif was admitted in a hospital in Germany last night. On the instructions of the Ambassador @DrFaisal, Consul General Mr. Zahid Hussain visited the hospital, met his wife and assured every possible assistance @ForeignOfficePk @SMQureshiPTI @FMPublicDiploPK pic.twitter.com/J2XmUjfnqV — Pakistan Embassy Germany (@PakinGermany_) September 29, 2021

It was reported that the ailing comedian might take 12 to 24 hours before he was fit to resume travel. According to Dr Tariq, Omer will leave for Washington when his condition is stable. He is accompanied by his wife, Zareen Ghazal.

Omer will have another check-up today, Thursday.

This is the second time Omer’s flight has been delayed. When the aircraft landed in Karachi on September 26, Sunday, Omer’s blood pressure had dropped and experts waited for it to become stable. His family feared that the ambulance would leave after its rent ran out. Omer was, however, moved into it on Tuesday.

Omer Sharif was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital with congestive heart failure. He has been diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition in which blood flows backward without flowing out to the body.

In Washington, a team of four physicians, two cardiologists (including Dr Tariq), a cardiac surgeon, and an echocardiographer will operate on Omer.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.