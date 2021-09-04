Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Nothing special: Sharmila Faruqi on Iqra Aziz lauding Yasir’s parenting

Says parental responsibilities need to be shared

Posted: Sep 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

Listen to the story
Iqra Aziz has given her fans and followers a sneak peek into how Yasir Hussain has been helping her take care of their newborn Kabir but her post has received a mixed response. “A pamper and clothing session before leaving for work,” Iqra wrote, sharing a photo of Yasir with Kabir. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz) This is the first time Iqra has shared a family photo since their child’s birth in July. Yasir, on the other hand, has been treating his followers to glimpses of him with Kabir but without showing his face. In a Q&A session on Instagram last month, Yasir said that he would share Kabir’s photos when Iqra wanted it. “He changed Kabir’s clothes for the first time,” said Iqra. “I am so proud of you, Yasir, you’ve helped me so much in this new phase of my motherhood from pamper changes to holding him while I rest for a bit, and making me breakfast.” Yasir Hussain responded to the post by making a light-hearted joke that if he knew Iqra was taking a photo while he changed Kabir’s clothes, he would have posed better. Iqra’s post won hearts from many celebrities, including Sadia Ghaffar and Ayesha Omar. Sharmila Faruqi remarked, however, that parental responsibilities should be shared between the couple. Her comment highlights how it is deemed extraordinary in our society when a father helps out with basic parenting tasks.  Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz “I’m so glad your husband is hands-on but it’s nothing to be proud of or anything special,” she said. “All good, involved fathers do this for their kids.” She said that her husband bathes and feeds their son, changes his diapers and takes him to school when she is unwell or at work. “And he loves it.” Photo: Instagram/Sharmila Faruqui After the birth of his son, Yasir often talks about how challenging it is for mothers to raise their children and that it is unfair to judge their way of upbringing. Iqra and Yasir announced Kabir’s birth on July 24, 2021.  Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Iqra Aziz has given her fans and followers a sneak peek into how Yasir Hussain has been helping her take care of their newborn Kabir but her post has received a mixed response.

“A pamper and clothing session before leaving for work,” Iqra wrote, sharing a photo of Yasir with Kabir.

This is the first time Iqra has shared a family photo since their child’s birth in July. Yasir, on the other hand, has been treating his followers to glimpses of him with Kabir but without showing his face. In a Q&A session on Instagram last month, Yasir said that he would share Kabir’s photos when Iqra wanted it.

“He changed Kabir’s clothes for the first time,” said Iqra. “I am so proud of you, Yasir, you’ve helped me so much in this new phase of my motherhood from pamper changes to holding him while I rest for a bit, and making me breakfast.”

Yasir Hussain responded to the post by making a light-hearted joke that if he knew Iqra was taking a photo while he changed Kabir’s clothes, he would have posed better.

Iqra’s post won hearts from many celebrities, including Sadia Ghaffar and Ayesha Omar.

Sharmila Faruqi remarked, however, that parental responsibilities should be shared between the couple. Her comment highlights how it is deemed extraordinary in our society when a father helps out with basic parenting tasks. 

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

“I’m so glad your husband is hands-on but it’s nothing to be proud of or anything special,” she said. “All good, involved fathers do this for their kids.”

She said that her husband bathes and feeds their son, changes his diapers and takes him to school when she is unwell or at work. “And he loves it.”

Photo: Instagram/Sharmila Faruqui

After the birth of his son, Yasir often talks about how challenging it is for mothers to raise their children and that it is unfair to judge their way of upbringing.

Iqra and Yasir announced Kabir’s birth on July 24, 2021. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
