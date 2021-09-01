Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Ayesha Sana

A cybercrime case has been filed against her

Posted: Sep 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

A sessions court in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for host and actor Ayesha Sana in a cybercrime case.

Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas heard the case on Tuesday. The warrants were issued after Ayesha failed to appear in court.

The case was registered with the FIA by a man identified as Yousuf Baig. He has accused Ayesha of defaming his family on the internet.

Yousuf claimed that Ayesha posted inappropriate photos of his wife and daughter on social media. She uploaded their private media on a website as well that “brought disgrace” upon his family.

Consequently, the court directed Ayesha to show up for the hearing.  

This is not the first time arrest warrants have been issued against Ayesha.

In July 2020, she was booked for fraud, and raids were conducted in Lahore and Islamabad to arrest her. The case was lodged on the complaint of Ali Moin, who was associated with the real estate business.

Ali claimed that Sana had borrowed Rs2 million from him and gave him a cheque that later bounced. Ayesha had family terms with Ali’s family and he had lent her money on several occasions, he added.

Ayesha Sana cybercrime
 
