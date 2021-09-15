No gift, no entry: Inside Jannat Mirza’s grand birthday bash

Jannat Mirza celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and fellow TikToker Umer Butt made sure that no stone was left unturned.

Jannat thanked Umer for the surprise and uploaded photos from her private celebration. The venue was bedecked with flowers, balloons, lamps and fairy lights.

Photo: Instagram/Jannat Mirza

Photo: Instagram/GT Events

In one of the videos, Umer presents Jannat with an enormous bouquet as she walks inside the venue.

It appears from Jannat’s Instagram stories that she had another bash as well. She changed into an all black shimmery gown and cut a splendid five-tier cake. There was a band playing at the event and a sign outside the venue that read “no gift, no entry”.

Photo: Instagram/Jannat Mirza

Photo: Instagram/Jannat Mirza

Jannat and Umer have been the talk of the town since their “baat pakki” event in May and the two keep sharing adorable posts for each other. Jannat has made it clear that she will let everyone know when her engagement happens.

Photo: Instagram/Umer Butt

Jannat Mirza was the first TikToker in Pakistan who crossed 10 million followers and her videos have over 400 million likes. Her Instagram following reached 2.6 million this week.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

