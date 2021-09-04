Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Nida Yasir’s ‘Formula One’ misunderstanding leaves Twitter aghast

She has become a top trend on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Nida Yasir

Nida Yasir, host of the popular morning show Good Morning Pakistan, has become a top trend on Twitter after a clip from her show went viral. The interview aired in 2016.

“How many people can fit the car?” is what the viral clip begins. Nida is interviewing two young men in suits who have a hard time explaining to her the dynamics of a Formula One car, which is a single-seat racing vehicle.

“So, you have started with one [person], small car?” To this, one of the men very politely explains that a Formula car can only accommodate one rider.

“So you have just invented the formula yet?” Nida says. “Have you experimented?”

After a lot of confusion, Nida wonders whether or not Formula One works just like the “petrol wali gaari”. She inquires about the horn too.

People on Twitter had some strong reactions to the clip. Some of them were nasty. One of them said that Nida should stick to only wedding-theme shows.

Someone sarcastically joked that Formula car companies would be making a three-seater formula car after watching Nida’s show.

One person took a jibe at Nida for her lack of research.

But many people defended her by saying that Nida should not be trolled for her lack of knowledge on racing vehicles. Many remarked that some people did not even know what a Formula One car is and that they might have looked it up on the internet after the clip went viral.

Training for TV anchors

Nida’s clip exposes one major problem in the media industry: a lack of proper training. Mass Communication degrees at universities do not offer any academic or practical training for young people who may want to pursue careers in broadcast journalism.

The young men and women who want to become anchors often come from backgrounds in which it is not necessarily possible for them to gain admission or afford a four-year degree in Mass Communication. Some of them start with internships and work their way through the ranks of television channels.

Here are some tips from the SAMAA TV anchors on what you can do if you want to do this job:

  1. Start with internships in reporting. Newspapers and digital newsrooms are more likely to take interns in the summer. Ideally interns should be paid, but if you get an unpaid internship take it. Learn how to do reporting.
  2. Master reading aloud confidently in Urdu. The majority of television channels in Pakistan are Urdu language. If you have studied in English all your life then suddenly entering a workplace where you have to read Urdu live from a teleprompter or make scripts in Urdu can be a challenge.
  3. Take up public speaking or declamation and debating while at university. This will give you confidence and the ability to think on your feet.
  4. Keep up-to-date with the news. Read the newspapers every morning. Read about the history of events and people. As an anchor you will have to know personalities and their backgrounds to be able to interview them. Anchors need to know vast amounts of general knowledge and specific developments of recent history.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Formula One Nida Yasir
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hum kahan ke sachy thy ost, hum kahan ke sachay thay, hum kahan k sachy thy episode 6, mahira khan new drama, mahira khan dramas, kubra khan dramas, kubra khan, hum kahan ke sachay thay new episode, hum kahan k sachy thy all episodes, hum kahan ke sachey they real story, drama explained, drama explained in hindi, drama explained in hindi part 1, samaa news live, samaa tv, entertainment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minal Khan’s ‘squad’ throws her a bridal shower
Minal Khan’s ‘squad’ throws her a bridal shower
Nothing special: Sharmila Faruqi on Iqra Aziz lauding Yasir’s parenting
Nothing special: Sharmila Faruqi on Iqra Aziz lauding Yasir’s parenting
Reema Khan commends husband for helping Afghan refugees
Reema Khan commends husband for helping Afghan refugees
Nida Yasir’s ‘Formula One’ misunderstanding leaves Twitter aghast
Nida Yasir’s ‘Formula One’ misunderstanding leaves Twitter aghast
Venice Film Festival 2021: Sparkles, naked fashion back in style
Venice Film Festival 2021: Sparkles, naked fashion back in style
Kristen Stewart: No one can understand what Diana endured
Kristen Stewart: No one can understand what Diana endured
Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay: What’s the real story?
Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay: What’s the real story?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.