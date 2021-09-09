Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Neha Kakkar praises Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

‘Jub we met’ says Danish

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor have shared a picture with Indian singer Neha Kakkar on Instagram.

If you have ever found yourself grooving to Manali Trance or Dilbar, you probably already know Neha Kakkar. And if you are a follower of Pakistani dramas even in the slightest, you at the very least know Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor. Sari Bhool Hamari Thi, Shareek-e-Hayat, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, are some of the gems they gave us.

Not to even mention Mere Paas Tum Ho which dominated the internet memes for days on end, had Ayeza as the main protagonist.

Recently, Ayeza and Danish both met Indian super singer Neha Kakkar and locked the moment in a click in a photograph. Danish and Ayeza both shared the picture on their social media.

‘Jub we Met,’ wrote Danish in caption.

Jab we Met is a 2007 Indian film about this spellbinding love story that will make your heart filled with love (and laughter). So if you haven’t watched the movie yet, this is your time to go see it! And if you have already, go see once more to wish away your worries!

Neha delightfully responded to the love showered by our Ayeza and Danish. Commenting on Ayeza, Neha said, “God bless you both! You’re both so beautiful,” finishing off with a heart emoji.

Neha Kakkar is all praise for Ayeza Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

On that note, we also want to give Neha that heart-emoji-love back wishing to see her in Pakistan sometime very soon.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ayeza Khan Danish Taimoor Neha Kakkar
 
