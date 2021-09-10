Money Heist plays smart trick on fans

To give viewers a spoiler-free launch of Money Heist Season 5, the creators of the show took on a smart strategy: kidnapped avid Money Heist fans, according to a report published in Adweek.



While avid fans are an asset for big show franchises, they can also be liability sometimes. In the age of social media with massive information flows, show-makers fear information given out could act as a spoiler. Roughly 12.5% of show-related conversations online are spoilers.



In its creative new strategy to deal with the pervasive spoiler threat, show runners identified and hijacked 100 avid fans (and potential spoiler peddlers) and locked them in a plane.



Money Heist tricked these fans by saying that they would be taken to the shows’ special screening taking place in Madrid, Spain. The fans did participate in the special screening except it was not where they had expected. They boarded the plane but never got out of it (well, until the time the show was premiering). They participated in the screening on the plane where the plane’s crew dressed as the gang from Money Heist.



They watched the whole season on the plane without having access to internet. The fans remained on board for a whole five hours as Season 5 debuted and this is how they were essentially prevented from sharing any content that might have acted as spoiler for others.



