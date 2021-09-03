Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Minal Khan’s ‘squad’ throws her a bridal shower

She is getting married next week

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sara Ali

Sara Ali, Saboor, Kinza Hashmi and Aiman Khan hosted a bridal shower for Minal Khan on Thursday.

Minal is tying the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on September 10. Sara and Aiman, who is Minal’s twin sister, have shared glimpses from the celebration. The room was bedecked with pink balloons and props and the table was laid with delicacies.

Minal wore peach pink pyjamas and the “bride’s squad” was twinning in black.

Minal and Ahsan shared their wedding invite with their fans and followers last month. 

The invitation for valima was shared on Thursday by Ahsan.  

Their “baat pakki” ceremony took place in May. It was a simple and private affair, attended by family and close friends. The two were then engaged in a lavish ceremony in June.

Minal and Ahsan have been together for nearly two years and confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day this year by exchanging rings.

They have worked in the drama serial Parchai.

