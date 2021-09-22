Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan’s first birthday after wedding

The couple tied the knot on Sep 10

Posted: Sep 22, 2021
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on the birthday dinner. (Photo: Instagram/MinalKhan)

Actor Minal Khan celebrated her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s first birthday after their wedding.

“My baby’s birthday dinner,” read the caption. “Happy birthday my love.”

The couple was twinning with white shirts and denim jeans.

She has ordered a car shaped red-vintage-Corvette cake. Ahsan reposted an Instagram story in which he was asking about the car, but nobody guessed it right. The birthday dinner was attended by Aimen Khan, Muneeb Butt and close friends.

Minal gave a midnight surprise to Ahsan with blue and silver decorations in the room.

Wishes poured in on social media from celebrities and followers. The couple got married on September 10.

Ahsan Mohsin Minal Khan
 
