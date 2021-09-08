Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin rock the dance floor at dholki

They are getting married this week

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Maha Wajahat Khan

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram kicked off their wedding festivities with a colourful dholki on Tuesday.

The two are set to marry on September 10. 

Minal wore a traditional embellished orange outfit with green bangles and Ahsan chose a white kurta with a printed vest.

Among the many videos that are doing the rounds, one shows Minal and Ahsan dancing to party number Dil Mein Baji Guitar.

The dholki was attended by close family and friends, including Minal’s star sister Aiman Khan and her husband Muneeb Butt. 

On Wednesday, Ahsan had shared the invite that read, “Happy phuppies and sisters of Ahsan invite you to our dholki.”

The videos of Minal with her niece Amal on the stage have gone viral as well.

Last week, Minal Khan was thrown a slumber party-themed bridal shower by actors Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Aiman Khan and makeup artist Saba Ali. 

Minal and Ahsan were engaged in June. They have been together for two years and worked in the drama serial Parchai.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahsan Mohsin Dholki Minal Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hum kahan ke sachy thy ost, hum kahan ke sachay thay, hum kahan k sachy thy episode 6, mahira khan new drama, mahira khan dramas, kubra khan dramas, kubra khan, hum kahan ke sachay thay new episode, hum kahan k sachy thy all episodes, hum kahan ke sachey they real story, drama explained, drama explained in hindi, drama explained in hindi part 1, samaa news live, samaa tv, entertainment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Don’t believe false reports about Umer Shareef, says Faysal Quraishi
Don’t believe false reports about Umer Shareef, says Faysal Quraishi
Katrina Kaif: Ertugrul is my favourite series
Katrina Kaif: Ertugrul is my favourite series
PISA 2021 nominations are out
PISA 2021 nominations are out
Ayesha Omar’s first look out from serial killer film
Ayesha Omar’s first look out from serial killer film
Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe on fatwa culture bags international award
Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe on fatwa culture bags international award
Belmondo, French cinema's 'national treasure', dies at 88
Belmondo, French cinema’s ‘national treasure’, dies at 88
Indian song steals music video starring Sonya Hussyn
Indian song steals music video starring Sonya Hussyn
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin rock the dance floor at dholki
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin rock the dance floor at dholki
Lollywood composer Wazir Afzal passes away
Lollywood composer Wazir Afzal passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.