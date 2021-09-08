Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin rock the dance floor at dholki

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram kicked off their wedding festivities with a colourful dholki on Tuesday.

The two are set to marry on September 10.

Minal wore a traditional embellished orange outfit with green bangles and Ahsan chose a white kurta with a printed vest.

Among the many videos that are doing the rounds, one shows Minal and Ahsan dancing to party number Dil Mein Baji Guitar.

The dholki was attended by close family and friends, including Minal’s star sister Aiman Khan and her husband Muneeb Butt.

On Wednesday, Ahsan had shared the invite that read, “Happy phuppies and sisters of Ahsan invite you to our dholki.”

The videos of Minal with her niece Amal on the stage have gone viral as well.

Last week, Minal Khan was thrown a slumber party-themed bridal shower by actors Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Aiman Khan and makeup artist Saba Ali.

Minal and Ahsan were engaged in June. They have been together for two years and worked in the drama serial Parchai.

