HOME > Entertainment

Mansha Pasha requests fans for prayers

The actor has been extremely ill for 10 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

Actor Mansha Pasha has requested her fans to pray for her swift recovery. The actor has been not well for the past 10 days.

“Have spent the last 10 days in extreme illness,” she said on Instagram.

She has appreciated her family for taking care of her. “I am now slowly recovering. With the extreme gratitude to my family and caretakers who have been nursing me back to health,” she wrote.

Celebrities and fans have extended prayers for Mansha. The Laal Kabotar star and social activist Jibbran Nasir tied the knot on April 11.

Mansha Pasha
 
