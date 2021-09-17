Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Malala proud of her ‘friend’ Angelina Jolie

Angelina has published a youth guide

Posted: Sep 17, 2021
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai is all praise for Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie whose youth guide Know Your Rights and Claim Them has been published by Amnesty International.

“I’m proud of my friend Angelina Jolie and Amnesty for writing Know Your Rights, a book to give children the knowledge they need to stand up to injustice in their own lives around the world,” Malala wrote, sharing a photo of her with the actor.

Angelina opened up on the guide two weeks ago, saying she was humbled to meet people who have been working for a cause.

“Children have rights just as adults do and they should have the power and agency to claim them,” she said. “Over the last couple of years, I have been working with Amnesty and Geraldine Van Bueren [British human rights lawyer] on a book that aims to help young people do just this.”

Angelina hoped that the book and her online series with Amnesty will help young people understand their rights.

“To the children and young people who are reading this: You have rights that are equal in status to that of any adult,” said Malala. “No one has the right to harm you, to silence you, to tell you what to think or believe, to treat you as if you don’t matter, or to prevent you from participating fully in society.”

Malala’s post has received over 300,000 likes in just hours.

angelina jolie Malala
 
