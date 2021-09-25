Mahira Khan wants ‘another romance’ in her career

The actor had a Q&A session with fans on Twitter

Mahira Khan is celebrating 10 years of her serial Humsafar, which was a major hit of her career.

“You wrote Khirad beautifully,” she said, appreciating Humsafar writer Farhat Ishtiaq. “What about another romance,” she asked. In reply, the writer said, “Let’s do it Mahira.”

The 2011 show was a romantic saga of two strangers and how they find love in their forced marriage.

The fans got nostalgic as they shared reasons why they still love the show.

The actor asked fans on Twitter for a Q&A session with the trend #AskMahira. She answered several questions from her personal life to the upcoming projects.

What is the one thing you don’t like but still do, a fan asked. “I don’t like to lie but sometimes I have to – in interviews,” she replied.

Hmm.. I don’t like lying, but sometimes I have to – in interviews 🙈 https://t.co/GurrtWMmCl — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

Another fan asked about the change she feels in herself since the beginning of her career. “I really haven’t changed too much and I think it’s not a good thing,” she responded.

A fan from Bangladesh expressed her admiration for Mahira. She praised her ongoing project Hum Kaha Kay Sachay Thay. The fan asked whether she plans to visit Bangladesh to which Mahira responded “soon”.

I’d love love to! Hopefully InshAllah soon. Also thank you… ♥️ https://t.co/GeFq1z6MEL — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

The drama starred Fawad Khan, Naveen Waqar and Noor-ul-Hassan. The 23-episode TV series became an instant hit in India when it first broadcast in 2014.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.