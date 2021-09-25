Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan wants ‘another romance’ in her career

The actor had a Q&A session with fans on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: HUM TV

Mahira Khan is celebrating 10 years of her serial Humsafar, which was a major hit of her career.

“You wrote Khirad beautifully,” she said, appreciating Humsafar writer Farhat Ishtiaq. “What about another romance,” she asked. In reply, the writer said, “Let’s do it Mahira.”

The 2011 show was a romantic saga of two strangers and how they find love in their forced marriage.

The fans got nostalgic as they shared reasons why they still love the show.

The actor asked fans on Twitter for a Q&A session with the trend #AskMahira. She answered several questions from her personal life to the upcoming projects.

What is the one thing you don’t like but still do, a fan asked. “I don’t like to lie but sometimes I have to – in interviews,” she replied.

Another fan asked about the change she feels in herself since the beginning of her career. “I really haven’t changed too much and I think it’s not a good thing,” she responded.

A fan from Bangladesh expressed her admiration for Mahira. She praised her ongoing project Hum Kaha Kay Sachay Thay. The fan asked whether she plans to visit Bangladesh to which Mahira responded “soon”.

The drama starred Fawad Khan, Naveen Waqar and Noor-ul-Hassan. The 23-episode TV series became an instant hit in India when it first broadcast in 2014.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mahira Khan wants romance, Mahira Khan on Twitter, Ask Mahira, 10 years of Humsafar, Mahira Khan Fawad Khan, mahira khan movie and tv shows
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hareem Shah announces marriage with ‘PPP’s Bilal’
Hareem Shah announces marriage with ‘PPP’s Bilal’
TV, film actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US
TV, film actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US
German air ambulance for Omer Sharif to reach Sept 26
German air ambulance for Omer Sharif to reach Sept 26
Kinza Razzak to star in Anjum Shehzad’s sports drama
Kinza Razzak to star in Anjum Shehzad’s sports drama
Pakistani dramas and the 'violence culture'
Pakistani dramas and the ‘violence culture’
Mahira Khan wants ‘another romance’ in her career
Mahira Khan wants ‘another romance’ in her career
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.