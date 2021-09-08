Lollywood composer Wazir Afzal passes away

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Wazir Afzal, known for his iconic compositions for legendary singers such as Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hasan, passed away in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to reports, Wazir was suffering from several health problems. He was 87 years old.

His funeral prayers were offered in Iqbal Town.

Wazir was an iconic figure during the golden age of Pakistani cinema. He composed 209 songs for 32 films, of which five were Urdu and 27 Punjabi.

He is known for his compositions for Naheed Akhtar and Parvez Mehdi as well.

Wazir was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2010.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







