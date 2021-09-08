Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Lollywood composer Wazir Afzal passes away

He composed songs for Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hasan

Posted: Sep 8, 2021
Wazir Afzal, known for his iconic compositions for legendary singers such as Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hasan, passed away in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to reports, Wazir was suffering from several health problems. He was 87 years old.

His funeral prayers were offered in Iqbal Town. 

Wazir was an iconic figure during the golden age of Pakistani cinema. He composed 209 songs for 32 films, of which five were Urdu and 27 Punjabi.

He is known for his compositions for Naheed Akhtar and Parvez Mehdi as well.

Wazir was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2010. 

