Lata Mangeshkar’s unheard song released after over 20 years

By filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on her 92nd birthday

Posted: Sep 29, 2021
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Photo: File

Lata Mangeshkar’s fans and followers received a special treat on her 92nd birthday: a song she recorded more than 20 years ago for a movie that never hit the screen.

It was shared by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for directing Omkara and Haider

 
 
 

“What emerges from a long lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody,” Vishal tweeted, sharing the song. “The echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India.”

The song, titled Theek Nahin Lagta, was recorded in the 1990s, according to Hindustan Times. It was written by Gulzar and has now been released under Vishal’s music label, VB Records.

Vishal has directed a video for the song as well. It features Lata’s throwback photos and interesting facts from her life. The singer was named Hema at birth, but was renamed Lata later (after a character Latika from her father’s play).

Vishal had been trying to find the tape for 10 to 12 years until he received a call from a studio that was closing three years ago.

“There were many songs on that tape, and this song was among them,” Vishal said. This studio was where the song was recorded.

Lata Mangeshkar’s songs have been featured in over a thousand films throughout her career spanning seven decades. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

