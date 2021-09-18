Last-minute cancellation makes no sense: celebrities on New Zealand’s backout

In a dramatic turn of events, New Zealand unilaterally abandoned the Pakistan tour citing security threats. Celebs are disappointed with the last-minute withdrawal.

New Zealand were visiting Pakistan after 18 years for three ODIs and five T20Is. The first one-dayer was set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today. The five T20Is were scheduled to be played in Lahore.

Humayun Saeed declared the move “strange and disturbing”. “The entire world is aware, law and order in Pakistan is under complete control,” the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star wrote. “Our security and intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last-minute cancellation without any proof makes no sense.”

Strange & disturbing move by New Zealand. The entire world is aware law & order in Pakistan is under complete control; our security & intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last minute cancellation without any proof makes NO sense! Disappointing for millions of fans! — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 17, 2021

Asim Azhar optimistically tweeted that he felt Pakistan is a “nation used to bouncing back”.

Its sad but its ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are. p.s. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at t20 world cup! #PAKvNZ — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 17, 2021

Director Nabeel Qureshi gave a theatrical touch to the withdrawal and wishes an “inspiring” come back from the Pakistan Cricket Team.

If real life was like a film,

So after todays incident #PAKvNZ series abondoned, pak team qasam leta aur kehta they will win the world T20 happening next month ! Aur jeet bhi jaata kitna (inspiring) hota na #PakistanZindabad but we never knw kya pata ? Wishful thinking … — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) September 17, 2021

Bashar Momin star Faysal Qureshi was in ‘shock’ from the announcement.

Very disappointed to hear about #NZ backing out of the game at the last minute. This is just sad and shocking after all the work that had been put in by the organisers as well as the team. Millions of cricket fans have been let down today. #PAKvNZ — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 17, 2021

The England Cricket Board will decide its tour to Pakistan within the next 24 to 48 hours, a spokesperson said on Friday.

