Entertainment

Last-minute cancellation makes no sense: celebrities on New Zealand’s backout

The series was scheduled in Rawalpindi, Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: AFP

In a dramatic turn of events, New Zealand unilaterally abandoned the Pakistan tour citing security threats. Celebs are disappointed with the last-minute withdrawal.

New Zealand were visiting Pakistan after 18 years for three ODIs and five T20Is. The first one-dayer was set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today. The five T20Is were scheduled to be played in Lahore.

Humayun Saeed declared the move “strange and disturbing”. “The entire world is aware, law and order in Pakistan is under complete control,” the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star wrote. “Our security and intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last-minute cancellation without any proof makes no sense.”

Asim Azhar optimistically tweeted that he felt Pakistan is a “nation used to bouncing back”.

Director Nabeel Qureshi gave a theatrical touch to the withdrawal and wishes an “inspiring” come back from the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Bashar Momin star Faysal Qureshi was in ‘shock’ from the announcement.

The England Cricket Board will decide its tour to Pakistan within the next 24 to 48 hours, a spokesperson said on Friday.

