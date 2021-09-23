Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Larsha Pekhawar: Ali Zafar’s Pashto song is out

The singer pays tribute to Pakhtun culture

Posted: Sep 23, 2021
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Still from Ali Zafar's Larsha Pekhawar featuring Gul Panra. (Photo: Screengrab)

Ali Zafar’s new Pashto song featuring Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core has started to trend. It is the remake of famous Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar – Let’s go to Peshawar.

“My message for my Pakhtun brothers and sisters,” he said on Twitter. “My humble tribute to a great people with one of the most vibrant, honourable and powerful cultures in the world.”

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra have performed Khattak – a form of dance. The song is a fusion of pop and rap style. It topped the trending chart on YouTube in the music category.

The singer created a buzz last week on social media with teasers of the song. He has recreated some famous Sindhi and Balochi songs as well.

Zafar’s Balochi song Laila O Laila featured Urooj Fatima. His Sindhi song Allay’s was shot with Urooj and Abid Brohi.

Singer Humayun Khan recreated this song for Coke Studio Season 5 in 2012.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

