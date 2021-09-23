Larsha Pekhawar: Ali Zafar’s Pashto song is out

Ali Zafar’s new Pashto song featuring Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core has started to trend. It is the remake of famous Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar – Let’s go to Peshawar.

“My message for my Pakhtun brothers and sisters,” he said on Twitter. “My humble tribute to a great people with one of the most vibrant, honourable and powerful cultures in the world.”

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra have performed Khattak – a form of dance. The song is a fusion of pop and rap style. It topped the trending chart on YouTube in the music category.

The singer created a buzz last week on social media with teasers of the song. He has recreated some famous Sindhi and Balochi songs as well.

Zafar’s Balochi song Laila O Laila featured Urooj Fatima. His Sindhi song Allay’s was shot with Urooj and Abid Brohi.

Singer Humayun Khan recreated this song for Coke Studio Season 5 in 2012.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.