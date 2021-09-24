Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Kinza Razzak to star in Anjum Shehzad’s sports drama

The actor will be playing protagonist

Posted: Sep 24, 2021
Photo: M-Sight

Actor Kinza Razzak is set to star in director Anjum Shehzad’s upcoming sports drama 22 Qadam.

She will be playing the protagonist in the serial based on cricket. The drama, which is currently being filmed in Lahore and Islamabad, is expected to be released in November this year.

The actor was last seen in the drama serial Log Kya Kahain Ge alongside Faysal Qureshi and the critically acclaimed web series Ek Jhooti Love Story with Bilal Abbas Khan.

She has been working since 2017 and has played several challenging roles. The actor is once again ready to feature in a project with a unique storyline.

