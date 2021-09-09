Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s application rejected in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Kangana had filed for the suit to be dismissed

Posted: Sep 9, 2021
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Kangana Ranaut’s application seeking the dismissal of a defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar has been rejected by the Bombay High Court, NDTV has reported.

Javed filed the complaint against Kangana in 2020. He accused her of making defamatory statements against him on television, “in what appears to be a clear campaign to malign and tarnish (Akhtar) in the eyes of the general public”.

Javed claimed that Kangana’s statements “damaged his reputation”.

An Andheri court had issued bailable warrants for Kangana in March, but the actor appeared before the court and was granted bail.

In an interview with Arnab Goswami, Kangana had accused Javed of threatening her not to disclose her relationship with Hrithik Roshan, and mentioned his name while referring to a “coterie” existing in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

