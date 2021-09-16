Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London

Jemima Khan is looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw and her fans and followers from Pakistan are trying their best to help her find one.

“British Pakistanis of Twitter: We are looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London for filming – Tuesday and Friday next week. Anyone know anyone who’s got one,” she asked around on Twitter.

Her post has been retweeted nearly a thousand times and some people had absolutely hilarious responses to it.

A man guaranteed to provide her a rickshaw but on the condition that he will be cast as the driver in the film.

Jemima Goldsmith



Yes! Off Course, I can Deliver You 🇵🇰 Pakistani Style (same) Rickshaw in London for filming – Tuesday and Friday next week (Sharp)



Only the Condition that If You should cast Me in Film as a Rickshaw Driver so get Enroll in Film Industry via Jemima Khan 💚🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Wn86ShcCfo — Khurram Zahoor (@Khurram_Zahoor) September 15, 2021

Someone shared a fun video of an out-of-control chingchi and cautioned her to be careful.

Take care maam

It sometimes happens with auto default circles 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/2oCgpK71pi — Muhammad Niaz (@Muhamma14098859) September 15, 2021

A follower shared Kate and William’s Pakistan visit video.

How cute, Royalty in Riksha Pakistani style, how about that. pic.twitter.com/k5JwlINqDn — محمد عادل رشید (@AdilRasheed330) September 16, 2021

Some people suggested colorful rickshaw pops bedecked with mirror work.

I got one, you have to come Birmingham to collect it😂 pic.twitter.com/ez16jvb88O — Erum Jaffri (@ErumJavaid) September 15, 2021

Jemima Khan is producing a film which is a rom-com set in the UK and South Asia. It is about cross-cultural love and marriage and is titled What’s love got to do with it?

It is being directed by Shekhar Kapur and stars Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi.

