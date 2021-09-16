Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London

Can you arrange one?

Posted: Sep 16, 2021
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Jemima Khan is looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw and her fans and followers from Pakistan are trying their best to help her find one.

“British Pakistanis of Twitter: We are looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London for filming – Tuesday and Friday next week. Anyone know anyone who’s got one,” she asked around on Twitter.

Her post has been retweeted nearly a thousand times and some people had absolutely hilarious responses to it.

A man guaranteed to provide her a rickshaw but on the condition that he will be cast as the driver in the film.

Someone shared a fun video of an out-of-control chingchi and cautioned her to be careful.

A follower shared Kate and William’s Pakistan visit video.

Some people suggested colorful rickshaw pops bedecked with mirror work.

Jemima Khan is producing a film which is a rom-com set in the UK and South Asia. It is about cross-cultural love and marriage and is titled What’s love got to do with it?

It is being directed by Shekhar Kapur and stars Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. 

