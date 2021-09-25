IT expert arrested for hacking Nadia Khan’s YouTube account

A man has been arrested on charges of fraud with TV host and actor Nadia Khan.

“In September 2020, I approached an IT expert, Hammad Sami, due to some problems with my YouTube account. He used my laptop for 10 minutes,” Nadia said while talking to SAMAA TV. “He tricked me in his conversations and added his bank details into my accounts.”

From September 2020 to January 2021, she said, the revenue of her YouTube account OutStyleDotCom was missing.

The host approached YouTube about the payments. “The video sharing platform confirmed the payment transfers into an account titled Hammad Sami,” she said.

Nadia filed a complaint with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency. The investigation revealed the transactions went into Hammad Sami’s account.

“The IT expert confessed the crime and has been arrested,” she said.

However, Nadia Khan expressed “disappointment” over the slow work by the agency.

“I have given all the evidence against Hammad but the case still dragged on for a year. Cybercrime should be more efficient,” she said.

Nadia Khan has been making videos on beauty products and makeup tutorials. She started filming vlogs and BTS from her serials. She currently has around 840,000 subscribers.

