Iqra responds to Sharmila Faruqi’s remarks on ‘celebrating men’s parenting’

Iqra Aziz’s display of affection and gratitude towards her husband Yasir Hussain became a debate when Sharmila Faruqi stepped in and said that there should be nothing special about fathers helping out with basic parenting tasks.

“For you it might not be a big thing,” Iqra wrote, “but in a world full of men who don’t appreciate their wives for doing what they do as a mother for their child (who belongs to both), my husband does.”

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

Iqra shared this note in response to Sharmila’s comments on her post in which the actor thanked her husband for helping her take care of their newborn Kabir Hussain. Iqra uploaded a video showing Yasir changing their son’s clothes and thanked him for his support in her “new phase of motherhood”. Yasir changes Kabir’s diapers, takes care of him while Iqra rests, and makes her breakfast, she told her followers.

Sharmila remarked, however, that parental responsibilities should be shared between the couple and it is “nothing to be proud of”. Her comment highlighted how it is deemed extraordinary in our society when a father helps out with basic parenting.

Iqra questioned that if a husband appreciates his wife then why can’t a wife do the same.

“Women want men to help them and when they do you say ‘nothing to be proud of’. There should be equality on both sides.”

Yasir Hussain, who was at the centre of this debate, remarked that people have a problem with everything, be it love or appreciation or even feeling pride.

“They have no problem with doing politics and ruining the country,” he jibed at Sharmila.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

TV host Mathira defended the couple by saying that if an artist is sharing something personal or emotional, people should keep their schooling to away.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Iqra and Yasir announced the birth of Kabir on July 24, 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

