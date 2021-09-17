Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe

It was a gift from actor Noorul Hassan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

Celebrities are often spotted wearing the same clothes as their children but Iqra Aziz has taken this trend to a new level: borrowing from her newborn Kabir Hussain’s wardrobe.

“Thank you, Noor bhai,” she wrote, sharing a clip of her wearing a green Popeye t-shirt. “You gifted this shirt to Kabir but it fits me instead.”

Iqra Aziz wears baby Kabir's shirt
Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

For those of you wondering, Noorul Hassan Muhammad is starring alongside Iqra and Feroze Khan in Khuda aur Mohabbat 3, which is one of the most watched dramas of 2021. Noor shared Iqra’s Instagram stories on his profile.

But it is a mystery how a size that clearly wouldn’t fit a newborn made its way to Kabir.

Iqra posted photos in the same shirt spending “some me time” with husband Yasir Hussain as well.

Iqra Aziz wears baby Kabir's shirt
Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

Since Kabir’s birth in July, Iqra and Yasir’s fans and followers have been requesting them to share a glimpse of their son, but all they post are photos with Kabir’s face covered by either an emoji or a strategic angle. 

Yasir had first said that he would share Kabir’s photos when Iqra wanted it, but in a recent revelation, the reason for keeping Kabir away from social media is his maternal grandmother who doesn’t allow it.

Kabir Hussain is Iqra and Yasir’s first child. They announced his birth in July.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
iqra aziz son, iqra aziz husband, iqra aziz baby, iqra aziz kabir hussain, iqra aziz yasir hussain, iqra aziz khuda aur mohabbat
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif granted US visa, confirms wife
Omer Sharif granted US visa, confirms wife
Want to know how much Deepika Padukone’s new house costs?
Want to know how much Deepika Padukone’s new house costs?
Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London
Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London
Yasir Hussain reveals why he doesn’t share baby Kabir’s photos
Yasir Hussain reveals why he doesn’t share baby Kabir’s photos
How Meesha set up ‘Lahore in Toronto’ for Sauce song
How Meesha set up ‘Lahore in Toronto’ for Sauce song
Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe
Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.