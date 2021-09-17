Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe

Celebrities are often spotted wearing the same clothes as their children but Iqra Aziz has taken this trend to a new level: borrowing from her newborn Kabir Hussain’s wardrobe.

“Thank you, Noor bhai,” she wrote, sharing a clip of her wearing a green Popeye t-shirt. “You gifted this shirt to Kabir but it fits me instead.”

For those of you wondering, Noorul Hassan Muhammad is starring alongside Iqra and Feroze Khan in Khuda aur Mohabbat 3, which is one of the most watched dramas of 2021. Noor shared Iqra’s Instagram stories on his profile.

But it is a mystery how a size that clearly wouldn’t fit a newborn made its way to Kabir.

Iqra posted photos in the same shirt spending “some me time” with husband Yasir Hussain as well.

Since Kabir’s birth in July, Iqra and Yasir’s fans and followers have been requesting them to share a glimpse of their son, but all they post are photos with Kabir’s face covered by either an emoji or a strategic angle.

Yasir had first said that he would share Kabir’s photos when Iqra wanted it, but in a recent revelation, the reason for keeping Kabir away from social media is his maternal grandmother who doesn’t allow it.

Kabir Hussain is Iqra and Yasir’s first child. They announced his birth in July.

