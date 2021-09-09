Inside Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin’s star-studded mayun

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have been keeping their fans and followers hooked to Instagram with their wedding festivities in full swing.

The couple’s mayun took place on Wednesday and was attended by a number of celebrities, including Amna Ilyas and Areeba Habib.

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Minal nailed the traditional mayun look with a yellow outfit, gold earrings and necklace, green bangles and gajras. Ahsan was wearing a black kurta with a printed yellow waistcoat by Humayun Alamgir.

Photo: Instagram/Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

One of the highlights from the event was actor Ali Ansari feeding gol gappas to his fiancé Saboor.

How to eat a gol gappa elegantly feat. Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari 🙈 #SaboorAly #AliAnsari #MinalKhan pic.twitter.com/QvrdiFH04i — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) September 8, 2021

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt and Kinza Hashmi were in attendance as well.

Minal danced her heart out to hit Punjabi songs, including Sadi Gali.

The fun doesn’t seem to stop at Minal and Ahsan’s mayun as everyone hits the dance floor 🤩🔥 #MinalKhan #AhsanMohsinIkram #AimanKhan pic.twitter.com/5Xxmn6zHCN — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) September 8, 2021

The couple’s dholki was held on Tuesday and they are set to tie the knot on September 10, Friday.

Minal and Ahsan have been together for two years. They were formally engaged in June after a private baat pakki ceremony in May.

They have acted in the drama serial Parchayee.

