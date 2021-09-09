Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Inside Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin’s star-studded mayun

Amna Ilyas, Saboor Aly attended the event

Posted: Sep 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have been keeping their fans and followers hooked to Instagram with their wedding festivities in full swing.

The couple’s mayun took place on Wednesday and was attended by a number of celebrities, including Amna Ilyas and Areeba Habib.

Minal Khan's star studded mayun
Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Minal nailed the traditional mayun look with a yellow outfit, gold earrings and necklace, green bangles and gajras. Ahsan was wearing a black kurta with a printed yellow waistcoat by Humayun Alamgir.

Minal Khan's star studded mayun
Photo: Instagram/Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

One of the highlights from the event was actor Ali Ansari feeding gol gappas to his fiancé Saboor.

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt and Kinza Hashmi were in attendance as well.

Minal danced her heart out to hit Punjabi songs, including Sadi Gali.

The couple’s dholki was held on Tuesday and they are set to tie the knot on September 10, Friday.

Minal and Ahsan have been together for two years. They were formally engaged in June after a private baat pakki ceremony in May.

They have acted in the drama serial Parchayee.

Ahsan Mohsin Minal Khan
 
hum kahan ke sachy thy ost, hum kahan ke sachay thay, hum kahan k sachy thy episode 6, mahira khan new drama, mahira khan dramas, kubra khan dramas, kubra khan, hum kahan ke sachay thay new episode, hum kahan k sachy thy all episodes, hum kahan ke sachey they real story, drama explained, drama explained in hindi, drama explained in hindi part 1, samaa news live, samaa tv, entertainment
 

