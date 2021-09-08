Indian song steals music video starring Sonya Hussyn

Bollywood filmmakers and composers are often called out for ripping off action sequences, soundtracks and posters of Hollywood movies. But the makers of Mood Happy lifted so heavily from Pakistani song Ki Jana that viewers may find it challenging to make out differences between the two music videos.

Ki Jana, sung by Shani Arshad and directed by Nabeel Qureshi, stars Sonya Hussain who avenges the death of her lover. Both Ki Jana and Mood Happy follow the same story: a man and a woman falling in love against the wishes of their families. Nabeel’s Ki Jana was released in 2020. It featured Mohsin Abbas Haider as Sonya’s love interest.

Mood Happy, on the other hand, was released this week. Besides the same storyline, the video is shot amid sand dunes, which makes it look quite similar to Ki Jana. If that wasn’t enough, several shots from the Punjabi song appear to be a blatant copy of Nabeel’s video. The only two things that set the two songs apart are their singers and composition.

The video ends with both Sonya and the lady across the border being unable to shoot their fathers and instead ending up being killed themselves.

Nabeel shared a screenshot of the song on Instagram and laughed at how it has been copied in India.

Photo: Instagram/Nabeel Qureshi

Here is a comparison of similar sequences from both music videos. We leave it to you to guess which shot belongs to which song.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Mood Happy has been sung by Brham. It was released on September 4 and has since crossed one million views on YouTube.

