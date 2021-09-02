Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Indian actor Sidharth Shukla passes away

He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Posted: Sep 2, 2021
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Facebook/Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, Indian actor and the winner of Bigg Boss 13, has passed away in Mumbai, Indian media has reported.

According to reports, Sidharth suffered a heart attack in the morning. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” said a senior Cooper official early Thursday.

 
 
 

Sidharth was 40 years old.

Sidharth was the winner of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 7.

In 2014, he appeared in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Many celebrities, including Manoj Bajpayee, have expressed grief over Sidharth’s passing.

Sidharth began his television career in 2008 with the serial Babul ka Aangann Chootey Na.

