Indian actor Sidharth Shukla passes away

Sidharth Shukla, Indian actor and the winner of Bigg Boss 13, has passed away in Mumbai, Indian media has reported.

According to reports, Sidharth suffered a heart attack in the morning. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” said a senior Cooper official early Thursday.

Sidharth was 40 years old.

Sidharth was the winner of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 7.

In 2014, he appeared in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Many celebrities, including Manoj Bajpayee, have expressed grief over Sidharth’s passing.

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Extremely shocking to hear that actor #SidharthaShukla is no more. He died of heart attack!🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/ShtChtjGSs — Tahreem🌸 (@tweetsbytahreem) September 2, 2021

Sidharth began his television career in 2008 with the serial Babul ka Aangann Chootey Na.

