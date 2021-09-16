How Meesha set up ‘Lahore in Toronto’ for Sauce song

If you were wondering how Meesha Shafi pulled off her new single Hot Mango Chutney Sauce from two continents, here’s a breakdown on the quirky single.

“My shots for Hot Mango Chutney Sauce were all filmed in Toronto by my girl Nariman Ansari,” Meesha wrote, sharing a candid photo of her from the shoot. Nariman is actor Bushra Ansari’s daughter.

“Comedy runs in her veins and we had such a mega party shooting,” Meesha said. “You are so intelligent and funny, woke and cultured, generous and supportive.”

The singer remarked that Hot Mango Chutney Sauce wouldn’t have been possible without Nariman.

Meesha extended her gratitude to filmmaker Awais Gohar as well. “A lot of love and wishes to Awais who stayed up on video call at all odd hours to help us match the Lahore lighting while we were setting up in Toronto.”

Besides Meesha’s experiment with electropop, Hot Mango Chutney Sauce was particularly praised for its visuals. The music video features traditional outfits with modern twists, a mango truck bedecked with rave lights and a disco-themed dhaba.

Meesha shared a photo of her over-the-top look and said: “This gorgeous, handmaid textile necklace is a gift of love that reached me two years ago.” It was designed by Paulami that specialises in sustainable fashion in India.

“This is the first time I’ve worn it,” Meesha said. “It had to be premiered just right.”

Meesha bought her colourful attire in Delhi roughly nine years ago and she has called it “one of her most cherished saris”. The Sindhi rilli blouse and belt were gifted to her in 2017.

Hot Mango Chutney Song was released on September 10. It featured Eman Suleman, Zara Peerzada, Rubab Ali, Baemisaal, Abdullah Siddiqui (producer), Hashim Ali and anonymous content creator Swineryy.

