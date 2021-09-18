Saturday, September 18, 2021  | 10 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hira Mani’s losses father, ‘guide and a superhero’

The cause of death has not been disclosed

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: Hira Mani/Instagram

TV Actor Hira Mani’s father, Syed Farrukh Jamal, has passed away Saturday in Karachi.

The news was shared by actor Salman Sheikh aka Mani, Hira’s husband.

“It’s with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira’s father,” Salman Sheikh aka Mani said on Facebook.

Photo: Screengrab

The actor has requested friends and family to attend the final rites.

In December 2019, Hira penned down a heartfelt note for her father, she wrote, “I am proud that I am your daughter. I love you so much, I say this daily but today writing it here for you, my superhero.”

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Hira has been sharing posts often expressing love and profound to her father on Instagram.

“You have always told me to ask a kind heart in prayers for a human being. Talk to people who keep things inside, care for ones who do not ask for help,” she wrote in a post sharing her father’s advice.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hira Mani
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Salman Ahmed’s new documentary an ode to Imran Khan
Salman Ahmed’s new documentary an ode to Imran Khan
Atif Aslam opens up on TV debut, song featuring Mahira
Atif Aslam opens up on TV debut, song featuring Mahira
Last-minute cancellation makes no sense: celebrities on New Zealand's backout
Last-minute cancellation makes no sense: celebrities on New Zealand’s backout
Hira Mani’s losses father, ‘guide and a superhero’
Hira Mani’s losses father, ‘guide and a superhero’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.