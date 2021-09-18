Hira Mani’s losses father, ‘guide and a superhero’

TV Actor Hira Mani’s father, Syed Farrukh Jamal, has passed away Saturday in Karachi.

The news was shared by actor Salman Sheikh aka Mani, Hira’s husband.

“It’s with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira’s father,” Salman Sheikh aka Mani said on Facebook.

Photo: Screengrab

The actor has requested friends and family to attend the final rites.

In December 2019, Hira penned down a heartfelt note for her father, she wrote, “I am proud that I am your daughter. I love you so much, I say this daily but today writing it here for you, my superhero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Hira has been sharing posts often expressing love and profound to her father on Instagram.

“You have always told me to ask a kind heart in prayers for a human being. Talk to people who keep things inside, care for ones who do not ask for help,” she wrote in a post sharing her father’s advice.