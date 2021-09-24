Hareem Shah announces marriage with ‘PPP’s Bilal’

Hareem Shah has announced her marriage with a PPP worker Bilal Shah, ending the months-long mystery over the name of her husband.

She has described her husband as “an active member from Pakistan Peoples Party” who was close to former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The TikToker posted a few pictures without revealing much information on Instagram. The pictures have captions “my baby”, “my sweet king” and “my life”.

How to embed instagram post Home Alone 2018 | TV Guide

However, speaking to GEO News Web she said her husband is close to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. “He was single before our marriage,” she said.

Hareem’s husband Bilal Shah with Asif Ali Zardari (Photo: Hareem Shah/ Geo News Web)

The TikToker had sent social media into a frenzy in June after posting a photo flaunting a diamond ring, followed by several photos of her in bridal attire. There was speculation about the ring and the bridal dresses.

She later confirmed that a wedding to a mysterious “famous” member of the Pakistan Peoples Party had taken place in Karachi. It was attended by her husband’s friends and many people from her side, she said.

Talking about her husband, she revealed, that there is a significant age difference between them. He [her husband] wants to keep it a secret until he persuades his first wife, she had said then.

Apart from TikTok, Hareem is known for playing herself in the web series Raaz, which shows her rise to fame. She has been involved in a number of controversies as well, including slapping Mufti Qavi over “dirty and vulgar” language.

Hareem even claimed that it is because of her that Sheikh Rasheed hasn’t married yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.