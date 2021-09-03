Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Gujranwala Jungkook billboard removal leaves BTS fans enraged

Kpop star's birthday celebrations cut short

Posted: Sep 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The birthday celebrations of Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook were cut short in Gujranwala when a billboard dedicated to the Kpop star was taken down.

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS. On September 1, the “BTS Army” made special efforts to wish Jungkook on his 24th birthday and express their admiration for him. Photos showing Jungkook billboards streamed on social media from around the world, including India and Pakistan. Where Indian fans made sure their Jungkook posters on bus shelters stood out, fans in Pakistan did no different either.

And so a customised billboard was put up by the “Gujranwala Army”.

But the celebrations came to an unexpected end when it was taken down within hours by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Furqan Aziz Butt. He posted a video of the billboard being taken down on Facebook and claimed that Jungkook supports homosexuality. They were removing the poster because it was a “public complaint”, Furqan added.

The BTS fans were enraged. They expressed resentment on Twitter and wished BTS “never come to Pakistan”.

BTS members are often subjected to hate and discrimination for their looks and they have often shared these experiences with their fans. They openly condemn anti-Asian racism.

BTS is the best-selling band in the history of South Korea, with over 20 million albums sold. Their music videos have more than a billion views on YouTube.

BTS Jungkook
 
