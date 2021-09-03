Gujranwala Jungkook billboard removal leaves BTS fans enraged

The birthday celebrations of Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook were cut short in Gujranwala when a billboard dedicated to the Kpop star was taken down.

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS. On September 1, the “BTS Army” made special efforts to wish Jungkook on his 24th birthday and express their admiration for him. Photos showing Jungkook billboards streamed on social media from around the world, including India and Pakistan. Where Indian fans made sure their Jungkook posters on bus shelters stood out, fans in Pakistan did no different either.

✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️



Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India



LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai India

DATE : 210829 – 210804 pic.twitter.com/oLvdD9vWPN August 27, 2021

And so a customised billboard was put up by the “Gujranwala Army”.

this is so cutely designed too 🥺🥺 https://t.co/b2aXlHxWc0 — javeria⁷ (@lifeisdynamite_) September 1, 2021

One of my deepest recent regrets is that I couldn’t take time out for a K-Pop dance competition I was invited to judge. Deep, deep regret. https://t.co/tQgzazfbvI — Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) September 1, 2021

gujranwala soooo real for this https://t.co/QKZ3600BKo — my name is not kajal (@colossalkajal) September 1, 2021

Yo bts army never fails to impress. never thought i’d see this here, i’m sorry for underestimating 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/RRNNe5kyYQ — blonde trash (@s0llicitus) September 1, 2021

But the celebrations came to an unexpected end when it was taken down within hours by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Furqan Aziz Butt. He posted a video of the billboard being taken down on Facebook and claimed that Jungkook supports homosexuality. They were removing the poster because it was a “public complaint”, Furqan added.

The BTS fans were enraged. They expressed resentment on Twitter and wished BTS “never come to Pakistan”.

I hope BTS never notice or come to Pakistan …. It’s for the better — ⁷me ‘support pinned 📌 (@BtsBeingItself) September 2, 2021

I hope BTS will never come to PAKISTAN NEVER EVER — Dan⁷ (@_BANGTAN_Bish) September 1, 2021

Being Pakistani its our duty to show to positive side of us. Ik we have cruel sides but there is no society which don’t have evils. Rather than pointing out negative things why not pointing out positive and peaceful things? Like pak armies love for bts and their projects? — Winter Bear (@thecounselorrrr) September 2, 2021

BTS members are often subjected to hate and discrimination for their looks and they have often shared these experiences with their fans. They openly condemn anti-Asian racism.

BTS is the best-selling band in the history of South Korea, with over 20 million albums sold. Their music videos have more than a billion views on YouTube.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

