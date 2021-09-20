Guess Ali Zafar’s upcoming song featuring Gul Panra

Singer Ali Zafar has excited fans with the first look of his new song featuring Pashto singer Gul Panra. Guess the name of the famous Pashto song and get a “special mention”.

“You guessed the co-singer right. Now guess the song,” Ali Zafar tweeted Sunday evening.

Early Sunday Zafar dropped a teaser without revealing the identity of his co-singer and asked fans to guess.

Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention. 🥰 #Pashto #Pashtun pic.twitter.com/z7xVKjlKGE — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 19, 2021

This will be Ali Zafar’s first Pashto song, after he recreated famous Sindhi and Balochi songs.

Ali Zafar’s Balochi song, Laila O Laila featured Urooj Fatima. His Sindhi song Allay’s was shot with Urooj and Abid Brohi.

