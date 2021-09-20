Guess Ali Zafar’s upcoming song featuring Gul Panra

You can get a special mention
Singer Ali Zafar has excited fans with the first look of his new song featuring Pashto singer Gul Panra. Guess the name of the famous Pashto song and get a “special mention”.
“You guessed the co-singer right. Now guess the song,” Ali Zafar tweeted Sunday evening.
Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo!
You guessed the co-singer right but you didn’t know there were two 🙂
Now guess the song?
🤔😜🎉🎺
Releasing this Pashtun Culture Day. #Pashto #Pashtun #PashtunCultureDay pic.twitter.com/hWESys0ego
Early Sunday Zafar dropped a teaser without revealing the identity of his co-singer and asked fans to guess.
Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention. 🥰 #Pashto #Pashtun pic.twitter.com/z7xVKjlKGE
This will be Ali Zafar’s first Pashto song, after he recreated famous Sindhi and Balochi songs.
Ali Zafar’s Balochi song, Laila O Laila featured Urooj Fatima. His Sindhi song Allay’s was shot with Urooj and Abid Brohi.