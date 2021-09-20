Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Entertainment

Guess Ali Zafar’s upcoming song featuring Gul Panra

You can get a special mention

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Still from Ali Zafar's upcoming Pashto song (Photo: Twitter/AliZafar)

Singer Ali Zafar has excited fans with the first look of his new song featuring Pashto singer Gul Panra. Guess the name of the famous Pashto song and get a “special mention”.

“You guessed the co-singer right. Now guess the song,” Ali Zafar tweeted Sunday evening.

Early Sunday Zafar dropped a teaser without revealing the identity of his co-singer and asked fans to guess.

This will be Ali Zafar’s first Pashto song, after he recreated famous Sindhi and Balochi songs.

Ali Zafar’s Balochi song, Laila O Laila featured Urooj Fatima. His Sindhi song Allay’s was shot with Urooj and Abid Brohi.

