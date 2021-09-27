Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ghana Ali expecting her first ‘bundle of joy’

Can't wait to meet our new addition, she says

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Ghana Ali

Ghana Ali has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Umair Gulzar.

“So happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon,” Ghana wrote, sharing photos with Umair. “We can’t wait to meet our new addition.”

Ghana tied the knot with Umair in May this year. He is not related to the entertainment industry. In an interview, Ghana said she and Umair had been friends for a long time and involved their families. She calls Umair an “incredibly supportive husband”.

“You’re the best thing ever happened to me,” she said.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are expecting their first child as well. Last week, Falak shared their baby’s room with white furniture, a bed with a huge teddy bear and strollers.

Ghana Ali’s dramas include Sarab, Ehsas and Sangdil. She has a film lined up for release as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ghana Ali
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ghana ali husband, ghana ali marriage, ghana ali pregnancy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar shares her favourite LSA looks
Ayesha Omar shares her favourite LSA looks
Omer Sharif’s US departure delayed after health worsens
Omer Sharif’s US departure delayed after health worsens
Atif Aslam’s Ajnabi featuring Mahira is for the heartbroken
Atif Aslam’s Ajnabi featuring Mahira is for the heartbroken
Ghana Ali expecting her first ‘bundle of joy’
Ghana Ali expecting her first ‘bundle of joy’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.