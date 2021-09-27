Ghana Ali expecting her first ‘bundle of joy’

Ghana Ali has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Umair Gulzar.

“So happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon,” Ghana wrote, sharing photos with Umair. “We can’t wait to meet our new addition.”

Ghana tied the knot with Umair in May this year. He is not related to the entertainment industry. In an interview, Ghana said she and Umair had been friends for a long time and involved their families. She calls Umair an “incredibly supportive husband”.

“You’re the best thing ever happened to me,” she said.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are expecting their first child as well. Last week, Falak shared their baby’s room with white furniture, a bed with a huge teddy bear and strollers.

Ghana Ali’s dramas include Sarab, Ehsas and Sangdil. She has a film lined up for release as well.

